Love Island star Molly Smith shows off the results of her boob job in bikini snaps

Molly Smith has showed off the results of her boob job in new bikini snaps.

The Love Island star went under the knife last month at Transform Hospital Group, after previously revealing she was trolled over the size of her breasts.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 27-year-old shared a series of photos of her wearing a leopard-print bikini while soaking up the sun in Cancun, Mexico.

Molly is on holidays with her boyfriend Callum Jones, who she met in Love Island’s Casa Amor during the winter edition of the ITV dating show last year.

Just last year, the TV personality told her followers that she had no plans to undergo cosmetic surgery.

She said: “No I’ve never had any surgery or cosmetic surgery or anything. Nothing against those who, I just personally don’t want it.”