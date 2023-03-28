Love Island star Millie Court ‘confirms’ new romance as she shares snap of her beau

Love Island star Millie Court appears to have confirmed her new romance, by sharing a snap of her mystery beau.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame after winning the popular dating show in 2021, has been single since splitting from Liam Reardon last year.

The Essex native has been teasing a new romance with cryptic social media posts in recent weeks, and she has since shared a glimpse of her new man on her Instagram Stories.

While taking part in an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked Millie: “Who is your new beau?”

The reality star replied by sharing a snap of her feet next to a mystery man’s as they enjoyed a cinema date.

She also added “👀🤭” emojis.

It comes after Millie was linked to Gogglebox star George Baggs, after she shared a flirty TikTok video with him.

In the video, Millie asked: “George, how much do you love me?” to which he replied: “Too much for TikTok guys, it will actually be X-rated.”

Millie poked fun at how pale George is, and suggested she take him on a sun holiday to get a tan.

“Is that our first date?” George asked, to which Millie replied: “Yes.”

One fan commented on the video: “Sorry no why do I ship this sooooo hard”, and a second wrote: “Ok but the way she looks at him says it all.”

A third follower penned: “I would love this to happen ngl,” and someone else wrote: “This needs to happen 🙌”