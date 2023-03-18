Love Island’s Millie Court hints at new romance – after Liam Reardon split

Millie Court has hinted at a new romance following her split from Liam Reardon.

The former couple, who won the 2021 series of the dating show, announced their shock split in July last year.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, the Essex native wrote: “POV: You thought you was going to have a hot girl summer but… 🙊”

Millie lip-synced to the audio: “We had our first date, three weeks ago on Monday / He took me out for dinner then he asked me back to his place.”

“Mate, he was like 6’8″ with huge arms and a fit face / then he opened up his mouth and I was like ‘No f**k sake!'”

She cryptically captioned the post: “Whoops 🙊.”

Fans rushed to the comments section with words of encouragement.

One TikTok user wrote: “Yasss Millie 🥰🥰,” while a second said: “Love this for you 🥰🥰🥰.”

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our #GossCountdown Show earlier this week, Liam admitted there was a lot of pressure put on him and Millie after they left the villa.

He told us: “It’s hard because… myself and Millie had an incredible journey and when we came out, everything was amazing. But it is difficult, you come out to this completely new life and there’s so many expectations.”

“Me and Millie were together, but it also felt like we were in a relationship with the UK. Everyone wants to be involved, and it is difficult.”

In the same interview, Liam spoke about the dramatic recoupling which saw bombshell Lillie Haynes expose his Casa Amor antics to the rest of the villa.

The Welshman described the moment as “the worst moment of my life”, and admitted he “regrets” upsetting Millie so much.