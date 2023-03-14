EXCLUSIVE! Liam Reardon explains why his relationship with Millie Court became ‘difficult’ after Love Island

Liam Reardon has explained why his relationship with Millie Court became “difficult” after they won Love Island.

The former couple, who won the 2021 series of the dating show, announced their shock split in July last year.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our #GossCountdown Show on Monday night, Liam admitted there was a lot of pressure put on him and Millie after they left the villa.

He told us: “It’s hard because… myself and Millie had an incredible journey and when we came out, everything was amazing. But it is difficult, you come out to this completely new life and there’s so many expectations.”

“Me and Millie were together, but it also felt like we were in a relationship with the UK. Everyone wants to be involved, and it is difficult.”

In the same interview, Liam spoke about the dramatic recoupling which saw bombshell Lillie Haynes expose his Casa Amor antics to the rest of the villa.

The Welshman described the moment as “the worst moment of my life”, and admitted he “regrets” upsetting Millie so much.

Goss.ie hosted a special live stream event, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, to count down to the final episode of the Love Island 2023 winter series on March 13th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Deputy Editor Sophie Clarke were joined in-person by Paige Thorne and Liam to discuss everything that happened this season.

The #GossCountdown Show also included exclusive chats with some of this year’s Islanders, including Olivia Hawkins, Ellie Spence and Tanyel Revan, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

