Love Island star looks unrecognisable after debuting dramatic new look

Love Island star Amber Gill looks unrecognisable after debuting her dramatic new look.

The reality star rose to fame after winning the 2019 series of the hit dating show alongside Greg O’Shea.

On Friday, the 25-year-old showed off her stunning hair transformation in a TikTok video.

Amber ditched her signature curly locks for a wavy, pink-haired look.

In the video posted to TikTok, the reality star jokingly lip-synced to the sound: “The rats are absolutely going to hate this announcement, but the rats don’t run this city, we do!”

She captioned the post: “Everyone kicking off when I have anything other than my curly hair.”

A host of fans took to the comments section of the video to compliment Amber on her new look.

One Tiktok user wrote: “The way my jaw DROPPED 😍,” while another said: “This color on you though!!! Yas Queen! 😍.”

A third said: “Wooow didn’t even recognize you! Such a baddie,” and a fourth wrote: “OH BUT THIS HAIR ON YOU 😍.”

Amber’s Love Island 2019 co-star Amy Hart also commented, saying: “Loveee! Xxx”