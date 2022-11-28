Love Island star Jess Shears spends night in A&E with baby son

Love Island’s Jess Shears spent the night in A&E with her baby son.

The reality star, who welcomed her second child with her husband Dom Lever in June, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a snap from the hospital.

She wrote: “Spent last night in a&e with the little one. They think he has bronchitis – any tips for helping him feel better welcome.”

In another update, the mum-of-two wrote: “He perked up in the end and they let us go home said to just monitor is breathing and eating. Apparently it’s going around atm.”

Jess then shared a snap of her son smiling, explaining how he “was happy and in good spirits” on Sunday morning but got “upset and grumpy” in the afternoon.

Jess and Dom met on Love Island in 2017, and got married in Mykonos the following year.

The couple welcomed their first child back in 2019, and their second child in June.

They have kept the names of their two children private.