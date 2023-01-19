Love Island star Ekin-Su breaks her silence after Ofcom complaints over her Dancing On Ice debut

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has broken her silence, after her Dancing On Ice debut sparked Ofcom complaints.

The Love Island star and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to Britney Spears’ hit track Toxic on Sunday night’s show.

The 28-year-old wore an embellished nude catsuit for the performance, and media watchdog Ofcom received 112 complaints about her outfit.

The Turkish actress has since taken to Twitter to encourage fans to “craft their own style” and “be themselves”.

She wrote: “Don’t ever compare yourself to others. You are not a copy, you are an original. Craft your own individuality and sense of style! And just be yourself.”

Despite scoring an impressive 21.5 from the judges, Ekin-Su and Brendyn received the fewest public votes and will face the first skate-off of the series later this month.

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki, Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer, Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers, Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart, and Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini also skated on Sunday night’s show.

The remaining stars will take to the ice when the show returns on Sunday night.

