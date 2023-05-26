Love Island star debuts dramatic new look – after teeth transformation

Olivia Hawkins has debuted a dramatic new look, as she showed off her teeth transformation.

The ring girl rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

She struck up a romance with Maxwell Samuda during Casa Amor; however, they parted ways just weeks after leaving the villa.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, Olivia showed off her stunning teeth transformation.

Alongside a video of her debuting her new smile, the ring girl wrote: “New teeth day 😆😍 done by the amazing Dr Sonnie at @Ruh Dental #compositeveneer #compositebondinguk.”

One TikTok user penned: “Stunning,” while another wrote: “you so beautiful 🥰.”

Check out Olivia’s video below: