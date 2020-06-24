Home TV Love Island star claims the show didn’t cast her after she insisted...

Love Island star claims the show didn’t cast her after she insisted on dating ‘girls and guys’

The reality star is openly bisexual

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
©ITV

Megan Barton-Hanson has claimed Love Island didn’t cast her after she insisted on dating “girls and guys.”

The 26-year-old rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, but she was actually approached to appear on the show in 2017.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Megan said: “I was kind of seeing this girl, and I got approached to go on Love Island the year before I went on.”

“And I was like ‘but I wanna date girls and guys.’ They said they’d get in touch but nothing really happened.”

The reality star explained that she applied for the show the following year as a “straight” woman, and was subsequently signed up.

“The following year, I thought, maybe if I go in straight, it would be easier, and that’s obviously the year I went on,” she said.

Megan publicly came out as bisexual after appearing on the show, and admitted she was “worried” about the public’s reaction.

Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock

 

She said: “It’s not like I was ashamed – I told people before about the way I felt. My family always knew, it was just more about other people’s opinions that I was slightly worried about.”

Megan struck up a romance with fellow Love Island star Wes Nelson on the 2018 series.

However, their relationship ended several months after the couple finished in fourth place.

Instagram

 

