Love Island star announces shock split from boyfriend of two years

Belle Hassan has announced her shock split from her boyfriend of two years.

The makeup artist shot to fame after she appeared on Love Island 2019.

The 25-year-old entered the villa with five other girls during Casa Amor, and later coupled up with Anton Danyluk.

During an Instagram Q&A, Belle was asked: “Are you single now?”

The Love Island star replied: “Lool yes absolutely.”

“I feel like you guys are going to want a story time on this which is why I’ve hid it for a while because no one wants to really talk about this stuff 😂.”

Belle placed fifth on Love Island 2019 alongside Anton.

The former couple dated for about five weeks before announcing that they had parted ways.

The 25-year-old then had a brief romance with Absolutely Ascot star Rudi Hewitt.