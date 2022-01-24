Love Island star Amber Gill hits back at online troll who called her ‘f***ing ugly’

Amber Gill has hit back at online troll who called her “f***ing ugly”.

The Newcastle native, shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2019 alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a screenshot of the cruel message.

The 24-year-old wrote: “Incase anyone calls you ugly today, tell them what about it????”

“I’m obviously not and I’m not sure what goggles you look through the world with but even if I was ugly so what? Shall I sit and cry about it or get the bag? Like shall I collapse on the floor? Melt into the ground?”

“I’m unsure if it’s even an insult because what does it even mean? There are things way more important in life than being ugly or pretty and your broke ass opinion is not as important or integral in anyone’s life as you think it is.”

“It’s like that thing about excellence: What’s wrong with being mediocre? What’s wrong with being ugly? But pls show us all your beautiful perfect face lovely,” she added.

Amber, who is currently living in Dubai but still has an apartment in London, split from Greg shortly after they left the Love Island villa.

The reality star was spotted on a dinner date with a former flame earlier this month, who she split from last year after discovering his criminal past.

Meanwhile Greg is officially back on the market, after he confirmed his split from his girlfriend of two years Kate Hutchins earlier this month.