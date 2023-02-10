Love Island first look: Shaq and Ron discuss the ‘friction’ between them

Shaq and Ron discuss the “friction” between them on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Last night, Shaq repeatedly called on Ron to help wash up after the boys treated their girls to a three-course meal; however, Ron insisted that there were enough boys helping to clean up.

To viewers’ disbelief, Shaq then exploded at Ron for not pulling his weight.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Shaq pulls Ron for a chat about their disagreement, saying: “I just wanted to speak to you on a one-to-one basis, at the start me and you were very close and very tight and as time has gone on we’ve grown further apart.”

“It stems from how much I care about Lana, I do care about you as well and I don’t want there to be any friction between me and you.”

Ron replies: “Aside from the Lana situation, I feel like the reason we’ve drifted apart was the Casey situation. I felt like you thought he was more important and you’d only known him for a couple of days.”

Will Ron and Shaq bury the hatchet?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

