Love Island first look: Lana confronts Ron as the villa discover his ‘game plan’

Love Island is back on our screens tonight with another drama-packed episode.

Following the Islanders winning a party in the ‘A Couple of Sorts’ challenge, Ron wants to speak to Shaq.

During the challenge, Shaq queried whether Ron only made Lana his girlfriend because everyone likes her.

Ron says to him: “I just wanted to see your thoughts on it or whether you thought there was anything to it or if it was just an opinion on the challenge?”

Shaq tells Ron: “For me bro, it’s a challenge and I said before I even made the comment that I would see how it looks from every single side.”

Ron replies: “I’m not calling you out on it, obviously it’s sore for me and Lana, and I’d hate it to plant a seed in Lana’s head.”

Later, still discussing the challenge, and accusations of game playing, Ron tells Sanam, Kai, Tom and Samie at the mini fire pit: “When I was a viewer… I thought, the ones who have their drama nice and early and then get comfy and treat it like a holiday, they’re the ones who are probably like, they just cruise.”

“I can see why people probably thought, ‘Oh Lana and Ron are just cruising through.’ I’m not bothered by any of that. As I know I’m not, otherwise I never would have made her my girlfriend, it means too much to me.”

The following day, Tom updates some of the other Islanders on what was said by Ron.

He tells Casey and Shaq: “Last night, Ron basically came out and said his game plan. He said the couples who do well on Love Island are the ones that get all the drama out of the way at the start and then cruise at the end.”

Shaq says: “He said that?”

Over on the terrace Samie is also catching up with Rosie and Jessie on the conversation.

She tells them: “He said as a viewer watching it before, the couples that have all their trouble at the beginning are fine, they get back together and then they cruise through it and that’s what me and Lana are doing right now, we are cruising. I was like, did he just reveal his game plan?”

Lana later learns from Samie how Ron’s conversation at the mini fire pit has been perceived by the other Islanders.

She tells him: “Everyone has taken that as a game plan.”

Ron says: “I’m not having people say that they think I’m playing a game…”

How will the rest of the evening unfold in light of this revelation?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

