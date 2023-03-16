Love Island fans think Zara and Tanyel have ‘thrown shade’ at Olivia in a new TikTok video

Love Island fans think Zara Deniz and Tanyel Revan have “thrown shade” at their co-star Olivia Hawkins in a new TikTok video.

During the 2023 winter series of the dating show, bombshell Zara and OG girl Olivia got into an explosive fight while involved in a “love triangle” with Tom Clare.

In one of the seasons most memorable moments, Zara shouted at the ring girl: “You think I flew eleven hours from England to piss you off? Get over yourself Liv.”

After she was dumped from the show, Tanyel also revealed she had a series of fights with Olivia in unaired scenes.

Tanyel and Zara have grown close since finding fame on the show and after watching Monday night’s final, which saw Olivia’s ex flame Kai Fagan win the series alongside Sanam Harrinanan, the pair shared a cryptic video to TikTok.

While drinking champagne and eating marshmallows, Zara and Tanyel mouthed to the viral sound: “And I’m not saying she deserved it but God’s timing is always right.”

One fan commented on the post: “100% aimed at Olivia,” and another wrote: “I HAVE A FEELING THIS IS AIMED AT OLIVE OIL.”

Olivia addressed her fall-outs with Zara and Tanyel during the #GossCountdown Show on Monday night.

Speaking about her and Zara’s situation, the actress said: “When she left the villa, we had actually sorted things and had almost built a friendship…”

As for her and Tanyel, Olivia said: “Anything left in the villa is left at the door from my side.”