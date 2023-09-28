Love Island fans accuse couple of ‘faking their split’ to appear on Celebrity Ex on the Beach

Love Island fans have accused Paige Turley and Finley Tapp of “faking their split”.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2020 winter series of the hit dating show.

In April, it was reported that the pair had called it quits but the couple did not confirm the news until two months later.

Last week, The UK Sun reported that Paige and Finn were “set to come face to face” on Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

A TV insider told the publication at the time: “There are some Love Island exes who would never wish to share the screen with each other ever again.”

“These two aren’t like that – their split actually seemed almost friendly – but it’s still going to be awkward being on another reality show together again.”

“Maybe we’ll see romance, though I probably wouldn’t hold my breath.”

Love Island fans have since taken to Reddit to accuse Paige and Finn of “faking their split”.

According to The UK Sun, one Reddit user penned: “So this is what they broke up for?”

Another replied: “That was my first thought. ‘Break up’ amicably, get back together on the show, boom, extra exposure and renewed interest in their relationship and careers.”

A third reportedly added: “This was a thought I had for a second too.”