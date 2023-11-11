Love Island exes tease potential reunion in new video

Love Island stars Catherine Agabje and Scott Van-Der-Sluis have once again teased fans about a potential reunion in a new video.

The former Shelbourne F.C. goalkeeper struck up a brief romance with the Irish beauty during his time on the UK version of the dating show earlier this summer.

Since then, the former flames have been spotted hanging out on numerous occasions, leading fans to believe they could get back together.

In the video, shared across a number of social media platforms, the pair are seen miming to a viral TikTok sound.

Scott says: “What’s up Riri?”

To which his former flame cheekily replies: “What’s up Rocky?”

The pair both share a cheeky smirk and smile for the camera.

Scotherine hive stand tf UPPPP!!! pic.twitter.com/ffwrvEqVrC — April’s Finest 💕 (@MakeedaRoberts) November 9, 2023

The Love Island US star took to X to comment on the viral video.

In a response to the pair’s flirty video, Scott commented on the replies under the flirtatious exchange and said: “The quotes,” accompanied with a range of laughing face emojis.

The pair recently reunited back in October after Scott flew home from the US after appearing on the US version of the dating show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories a few weeks ago, Catherine shared a video of Scott and another friend enjoying drinks together.

She simply wrote: “Catch-up”.

Meanwhile, their pal shared a separate video of Catherine and Scott, writing: “Kids are out”.

The Love Island stars also went on Instagram Live together.

However, the Welshman has prepared for a comeback in the new spin-off series, Love Island Games, which has already been filmed – potentially denouncing the idea of a romance between himself and Catherine.

Scott also recently expressed his interest in Maura Higgins when he appeared on the Saving Grace podcast last month.

When asked whether it would be Maura, the 22-year-old said: “Maura’d be decent. I’ve spent a lot of time with Maura as well cause she does the [interviews] after you get dumped.”

“Maura’s a good looking girl,” he continued, prompting Grace to compliment the Longford native’s Irish accent.

The former Shelbourne F.C. footballer said: “I’m used to the accent cause I was living in Ireland for a year.”