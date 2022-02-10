Love Island bosses accepting applications from people who are ‘in a relationship’

Love Island bosses are accepting applications from people who are “in a relationship”.

Producers are currently casting for this year’s series, and hopefuls don’t need to be single to apply.

In the online application form, hopefuls are asked: “Are you single?”

If applicants click ‘No’, they are then told: “Please describe your current relationship situation.”

This year’s Love Island is set to be the longest ever series, as potential contestants have been told they must be available to film for 10 consecutive weeks.

The show usually runs for eight weeks every summer, but it looks like ITV has decided to extend the series by two weeks.

On the application form, the eligibility requirements state: “You must be exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of ten consecutive weeks.”

Applications for the 2022 series of Love Island opened last month, and candidates must be at least 18-years-old to take part in the show.

The news comes after The Sun reported that ITV bosses are on the hunt for a new Love Island villa in Majorca.

A TV insider told the publication: “ITV bosses think this is the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017.”

“Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east.”

“Now they’re considering a range of options, but want to stay on the island which has provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show.”

“Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.”

“For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show,” the source added.

An ITV representative also confirmed to MailOnline that a new villa is being searched for.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won last year’s show, and the couple have since moved in together.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: