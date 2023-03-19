Love Island 2023 star Tom reveals whether he and Samie are ‘official’ yet

Love Island 2023 star Tom Clare has revealed whether he and Samie Elishi are “official” yet.

The footballer, 23, and the estate agent, 22, came in third place on the 2023 winter series of the popular dating show.

While they dropped the ‘L-bomb’ in the villa, Tom never officially asked Samie to be his girlfriend.

He took part in an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, and was asked by a fan if he and Samie are boyfriend and girlfriend yet.

Tom replied: “Samie will be my girlfriend very soon. We are very private people and it’s something that we would make just us two but yeah, she’ll be my girlfriend 100%.”

Samie and Tom will reunite with their co-stars in London this evening for the 2023 winter series reunion.

Love Island: The Reunion airs at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.