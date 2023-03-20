Love Island 2023 star Tanyel confirms new romance

Love Island 2023 star Tanyel Revan has confirmed she is off the market.

The 26-year-old was unlucky in love during her time on the show, and was subsequently dumped from the villa.

However, it seems her luck has changed since her stint on the ITV dating show, as she is now dating someone new.

During the Love Island reunion, host Maya Jama caught up with the hair stylist about life after the show.

After Spencer Wilks revealed he and Tanyel had planned on catching up with each other after the show, Tanyel said: “Yeah. However, I’m currently seeing someone.”

Spencer, who was briefly coupled up with Tanyel in the villa, then confirmed: “I am as well.”

Love Island: The Reunion aired on Sunday night on ITV2.

Irish fans can catch the show tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.