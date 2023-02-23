Love Island 2023 star Ellie Spencer reveals explosive unaired drama in tell-all video

Love Island 2023 star Ellie Spencer has revealed explosive unaired drama in a new tell-all video.

The 25-year-old was dumped from the villa earlier this month alongside Jordan Odofin, after they were deemed the least compatible couple by the public.

Ellie has since uploaded a YouTube video on all the unaired drama on the show, claiming there was a serious “divide” between the girls.

At the start of the video, the blonde bombshell claimed the other girls ignored her when she first entered the villa.

She said: “I could have never predicted how hostile the girls would be about my entrance and the way that I went in.”

Ellie later said: “I had a really hard first week anyway. I actually lost a stone through stress. What I will say though is the welfare team there, everyone on the production, and everyone on the Love Island team is just so good.”

“You get asked every single day, ‘are you eating? are you drinking?’ You have to fill out a water tab, they keep really close tabs on you. You say ‘oh my stomach hurts’ and you blink and there’s a medic next to you.”

She went on to say: “But I think it was a combination of the heat and the stress. My parents could see through the TV that there was something going on with the girls even though it wasn’t aired.”

“When I had my one phone call with my mum when I was in holding, you get one phone call with your parents for 10 minutes, but she said dad knew the girls weren’t very nice to me at the start.”

Ellie explained that the “girl divide” came because Lana, Samie and Tanyel “all liked Ron”.

“Everybody loved Lana Banana so much, and we were annoyed [at Ron] for her… It’s not that Ron’s a bad person, I think he’s a really nice person… It’s just that some situations that you’re in and the way you act, it’s annoying for people to have to live in it,” she added.

She also said the “dishes” fight between Shaq and Ron “would’ve made so much more sense” if viewers were shown the previous arguments in the villa.

Ellie claimed Ron “continued to flirt” with Samie after rekindling things with Lana, and that Shaq was the “moral compass” of the group so he called him out on it.

“In these situations where you can’t leave, you can’t call someone, and it’s all consuming, so obviously emotions run high and people snap.”

In the same video, Ellie said Tanyel made “below the belt” comments to her in ANOTHER explosive fight. Check out the full video below:

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

