Love Island 2023 contestant Ruchee reveals bizarre dating ‘ick’

Ruchee Gurung was the first contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The popular dating show will return for its tenth sizzling series on Monday, June 5, with a host of brand new singletons looking for love.

The 24-year-old hails from Sutton, and works as a beautician.

Speaking ahead of her stint on Love Island, Ruchee revealed one of her dating “icks” is “guys with no ambition”.

Bizarrely, the 24-year-old added: “I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers.”

“Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings.”

“Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home.”

