Love Island 2023 contestant André reveals impressive secret talent

Earlier this week, André Furtado was confirmed for the line-up for the 2023 summer series of Love Island.

The 21-year-old is an entrepreneur, who owns his own clothing company called Social Kids.

The Dudley native has promised to teach his fellow Islanders a thing or two in the villa.

Speaking ahead of his stint on Love Island, André said: “I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons.”

“I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.”

André also admitted he falls in love too quickly, and confessed: “When I look at beautiful ladies, before I’ve said hello to them I’ve already fallen in love. I’m already planning the wedding.”

Maya Jama will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for summer 2023.

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.