Love Island 2022 star teases exciting career change – after quitting their day job

Love Island star Dami Hope has teased an exciting career change, after quitting his day job.

The 26-year-old, who is from Dublin, was a senior microbiologist before finding fame on the hit dating show over the summer.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Dami revealed he is now hoping to get into TV presenting and acting.

He told us at the Virgin Media Television New Season Launch: “I’d like to get into presenting and stuff that will help me showcase my personality. I think I want to get into acting as well because why not? I think that would be so cool and so much fun.”

“Maybe I’ll do a rom-com and fall in love with a girl all over again, but only fake falling in love! That’s only if [my girlfriend] Indiyah [Polack] let’s me.”

“I like watching myself on the screen. That might be a bit vain, but I just like seeing myself and being like, ‘oh sh**, there’s me.'”

Dami also teased: “I’m doing a lot of stuff with fashion brands. I have a few trips and Fashion Weeks coming up.”

As for his science career? Dami told us: “It will always be there if I want to go back, but I just feel like I want to tap into this lifestyle.”

“I love being able to pick what I want to do, and have fun doing it.”