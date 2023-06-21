Love Island 2019 star secretly ties the knot

Callum Macleod has revealed he’s secretly tied the knot.

The reality star, who appeared on the dating series back in 2019, took to Instagram earlier this week to share the exciting news.

Sharing photos of himself and his wife Jade, the 32-year-old penned: “Tied the knot… 16.06.23.”

Sharing more photos from their special occasion, Callum wrote: “A day we’ll remember forever 🤍.”

A host of Love Island stars took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Lucie Donlan penned: “Omg amazing😍 so happy for you both! 😍❤️,” while Amy Hart wrote: “Congrats!!! Xxx.”

Marvin Brooks said: “Congrats you two 🙌🏽🤍,” and Greg O’Shea simply penned: “❤️.”

Callum announced his engagement to Jade last October.

Taking to Instagram at the time, he shared a photo of the sunset proposal.

He wrote: “WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!! 💍. Last week’s sunrise was a special one… 08.10.22.”