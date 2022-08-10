Love Island 2019 star Amber Gill weighs in on Jacques O’Neill and Luca Bish Instagram Live drama

Love Island 2019 star Amber Gill has weighed in on the Jacques O’Neill and Luca Bish Instagram Live drama.

The rugby star and the fishmonger, who appeared on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, came under fire earlier this week over comments they made about their fellow contestants during the live.

At one point, the pair poked fun at bombshell Remi Lambert’s rapping skills.

When asked to have an MC battle, Luca said: “We’re not MCs, we need Remi in here for that.”

An account claiming to be Remi replied to that comment, saying: “What you boys saying about me and my rapping?”

Jacques then said sarcastically: “I said it’s really really good, you should turn pro.”

The close pals then shared a puzzled look before bursting into laughter.

Reacting to the viral video, Remi called out Luca and Jacques for their alleged behaviour in the villa, insisting they “should have been kicked out”.

He wrote: “@loveisland ? I never joined their live so I didn’t comment actually. A fake account called remilamb0 did. Don’t know why these guys have such a problem with me, clearly got some serious issues they need to sort out.”

“Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying.”

“I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There’s 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening.”

“Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it,” Remi claimed.

“After about 3 strikes from Jacques I told him I won’t be speaking to him anymore in the villa. Later on he tried apologising to me but like 10 minutes after he started with the snide comments again.”

“I’ve tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don’t know when it will stop.”

“These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn’t soo strong minded I could’ve done something stupid to myself by now, but they don’t care at all. I want justice.”

Amber Gill, who won Love Island back in 2019 alongside Greg O’Shea, has since showed her support for Remi.

She commented on his post: “Go off!”, before adding: “Isn’t one of them supposed to be working on themselves?”

The Newcastle native seems to be referring to Jacques’s shock exit from the villa, after admitting he was struggling.

In his post, Remi added of the rugby star: “Worst person to represent mental health and ADHD campaigns. He’s still out here mocking not just me but other islanders too.”

“You’d think with such a big platform they would use it to promote peace, but they’re using it to troll and they’re loving the attention. Immature.”