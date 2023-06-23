Louis Tomlinson releases a statement after fans left injured ahead of Colorado concert

Louis Tomlinson has released a statement, after fans were forced to flee his concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado due to extreme weather conditions.

The One Direction star was due to perform at the outdoor venue on Wednesday, but the gig was cancelled after waiting fans were pelted by hail the size of golf balls.

Up to 100 people required medical attention, with seven people being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Louis Tomlinson concert-goers pelted in hail storm in US https://t.co/eICDjZlFc0 pic.twitter.com/5F9cTzVIDm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 23, 2023

In a statement on Thursday, Louis said: “Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather at Red Rocks last night.”

“I hope everyone has made it home safely and anyone injured is on the mend, it was devastating to see so many of you affected.

“I want to thank the speed and care of my touring personnel and the first responders who worked tirelessly last night to help care for everyone affected in what was such extreme circumstances.

“We’re working hard to find a rescheduled date for the show so please hang onto your tickets until we have more info. Get well soon, and I’ll be back at Red Rocks soon! Louis x.”

According to concert-goers on social media, fans were left bleeding from the hail, and some even claimed to have broken fingers and hands.

The gig was originally delayed when the hail began, but at 10:25pm the venue tweeted: “Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre – we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon.”