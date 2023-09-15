Ad
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall hits back at pregnancy speculation after fans spot ‘clue’

Jade Thirlwall has hit back at speculation she’s pregnant, after fans spotted a “clue” in one of her recent Instagram posts.

The Little Mix star has been dating Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens since the summer of 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jade shared a carousel of photos of herself in a stunning orange midi dress as she enjoyed a night out with pals.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jade, 30, had positioned her orange clutch in front of her stomach in each shot.

One Instagram user penned: “Anyone else think the bag is being strategically placed????”

Another wrote: “Is there another mini mix coming to town ?!”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Stunning but 🤔 am I too suspicious with the positioning of the bag every time??”

Taking to the comments section, Jade hit back at fans’ speculation, writing: “It appears you can’t put a bag in front of your body without people speculating you’re pregnant lol. I’m not.”

“But if it were me and I wasn’t sure, I wouldn’t spend time commenting on someone’s body when you have no idea what that person’s circumstances might be 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Other fans flocked to the comments section to get behind Jade, with one writing: “reminder to never comment on someone else’s body especially on her own actual post ?? have a bit more cop on lads.”

Meanwhile, another penned: “Normalize minding your own business and not asking strangers if they’re pregnant just because they’re holding a purse 😀 if someone “looks pregnant” it could also just be bloating- Getting comments like that can be really uncomfortable and hurtful.

