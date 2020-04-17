The singer opened up about her relationship on Instagram Live

Little Mix star admits she’s ‘waiting patiently’ for her boyfriend to propose

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has admitted she’s “waiting patiently” for her boyfriend Andre Gray to propose.

Speaking on the Instagram Live series It’s Tea Time with Will Njobvu, the 28-year-old opened up about their relationship.

When asked if she could see herself marrying Andre, she said: “I really hope so. I’m just waiting you know. I’m waiting… patiently.”

Leigh-Anne also revealed that quarantine has proven how strong their relationship is.​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Apr 13, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

She added: “He said something really cute last night. We were talking about this whole situation – then he said ‘I find myself looking to see where you are’. [And I told him] ‘I’m not sick of seeing your face at all.’ I’m not bored of him, put it that way.”

Little Mix have just released their new single Break Up Song, and would usually be busy promoting the song.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the girls have been promoting their new music through social media and video interviews.

Their upcoming album has been delayed, as well as their tour and their new BBC show The Search.

The Search is a brand new talent show judged by Little Mix, and the aim is to form a band who will ultimately join the girls on tour.

The girls had to put filming on hold, but Leigh-Anne has said fans shouldn’t worry about it going ahead.

She said: “Yes, it’s still happening. Can I just say, the talent we found – so sick. We were even like ‘what the hell’, it’s going to be amazing.”

The Little Mix girls are even filming their new music video from home because of the lockdown.

Leigh-Anne said: “It’s never been done before. We’re basically filming it all from home. So the video is coming. I don’t want to give too much away but the video will have that 80s vibe to it.”

Leigh-Anne also addressed the trolling that she and her bandmates receive on social media.

She said: “I think people think it’s all glitz and glam just performing. There’s a lot that goes on behind closed doors.”

“It’s hard – social media can be toxic. You definitely learn to form thick skin. The annoying thing is you can’t say it doesn’t affect you. You can read 10 amazing comments, and then read the one bad one.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!