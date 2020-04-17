The pair have been at loggerheads for years

Hugh Jackman reveals what really caused his long-running ‘feud’ with Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman has revealed that Scarlett Johansson caused his long-running feud with Ryan Reynolds.

The Greatest Showman star has had a hilarious rivalry with the Deadpool actor for years, and fans have always wondered what caused it.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Hugh explained that their feud started back when Ryan was still with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who he was married to from 2008 until 2011.

“It’s gone back so long now,” he admitted. “God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!”

“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett.”

“Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, \Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way.”

Hugh proceeded to explain that their rivalry “escalated” when Ryan was cast in Deadpool, and he used social media to “manipulate” him in recent years.

“I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds.”

“But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” he joked.

Earlier this week, Hugh celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, and posted a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Ryan commented on the touching post, and advised Hugh’s wife to “hang in there.”