Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares update on his health after being rushed to hospital for ’emergency treatment’

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has shared an update on his health.

Earlier this month, The UK Sun reported that the One Direction had been rushed to hospital for “emergency treatment” while the couple were holidaying in Italy.

The singer and the model were said to have been celebrating their one-year anniversary in Lake Como when Liam began experiencing agonising kidney pain.

Liam, 30, was rushed to A&E in an ambulance before being checked into a hospital ward for emergency treatment, where he is set to stay for several days.

Speaking in a new TikTok video, Kate shared a health update on her beau.

The model told her followers: “He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands.”

A source later told the publication: “All last week Liam received around the clock care but to the relief of everyone he has now been discharged.”

“He is now back home in England recovering well at his mansion in the home counties and on the mend,” the source continued.

“Kate stayed out in Italy at their hotel in Lake Como while he was in hospital which meant that they were able to come back to the UK.”

“Initially it would have been this month he made his musical comeback but right now all focus is on his health. That is the priority.”