Lewis Capaldi recalls having panic attacks ‘every night on stage’ amid mental health struggles

Lewis Capaldi has recalled having panic attacks “every night on stage” amid his mental health struggles.

The Scottish singer, who was recently diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, started going to therapy in 2020 as he struggled with crippling anxiety.

Speaking to Carl Mullan on 2FM Breakfast, the 25-year-old revealed: “I was having panic attacks every night on stage, and I had started doing this mad shoulder twitch which I found out since is Tourette’s.”

“All this stuff was going on and it was really making it hard to perform. It was really heartbreaking because playing music live is the whole reason I got into it, because it’s the best bit,” he added.

Just last week, Lewis went public with his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis, telling The Sun: “I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.”

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It is not as bad as it looks. It’s a new thing. I haven’t really learnt much about it.”

The Before You Go singer revealed: “I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time.”

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable but I guess that’s it.”

“When they told me, ‘We think you’ve got Tourette’s’, I was like, ‘Do you know what, that makes so much sense.’ When I look back at my interviews from 2018 I can see that I’m doing it.”

“It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I’ll take Tourette’s.”