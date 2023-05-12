Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares snaps from lavish hen party ahead of wedding to Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared snaps from her lavish hen party.

The Little Mix star was joined by her bandmate Jade Thirlwall and her closest friends in an exotic location.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mum-of-two shared a montage of the weekend, writing: “We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams 🥹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne continued: “I love these women more then humanly possible ❤️ and shit I’m getting married y’al 😩😍🥹.”

The video shows the Little Mix star soaking up the sun with her friends and family while enjoying mimosas.

The mum-of-two sported a veil which read: “Mrs Gray to be”.

In another hilarious clip, the party are seen wearing masks of Andre’s face.

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016.

The couple got engaged in May 2020.

They became first-time parents in August 2021 after welcoming twins.