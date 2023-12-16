Leigh-Anne Pinnock has good news for fans of Little Mix

Leigh- Anne Pinnock has revealed good news for fans of Little Mix.

The singer has confirmed to The Sun that the band will “definitely” reunite after their hiatus last year.

The group disbanded in 2022 following the departure of Jesy Nelson in 2020, her remaining bandmates are Perrie Edwards and Jade Thrilwall.

Speaking to The Sun about the future of the group, Leigh-Anne said: “We definitely will. But I mean, we’ve literally been solo for like two seconds and the other guys haven’t even released yet, you know?”

The popular girl band announced they would be “taking a break” in 2022 after 10 years together.

The group were formed on the 2011 series of X Factor and were mentored by judge Tulisa.

The 32-year-old added: “So we have like time that we need to just be on our own. I guess.”

“We always said that and joked about like featuring on each other’s albums, but I definitely feel like we’re enjoying this time on our own you know to like grow and but yeah, I mean never say never.”

The three members left in Little Mix decided to pursue separate solo careers after they wrapped up their Confetti tour.

Earlier this year, Leigh-Anne also mentioned the possibility and said: “How can we not [have a reunion]? Look what we created. We created a legacy so I just think we don’t really have a choice.”

“We’ll always be Little Mix,” she added.

During another interview with Heart, she said: “We’re so tight, they are my girls and they’re always gonna to be my sisters, so of course we’re gonna do a reunion.”

The ex-band members are all leading separate lives now.

Perrie Edwards is getting ready to split her time between the UK and Turkey, as her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Turkish club Besiktas.

A source told The Sun: “It hasn’t been an easy decision because Perrie and Alex have their young son Axel to think about and they don’t want to live their lives apart.”

“The deal was too good to turn down though so they are giving it a shot and are determined to make it work,” they added.

In April this year, Jesy Nelson slammed “bull***t” headlines about her “ongoing feud” with her former Little Mix bandmates.

In an interview with The Sun, the singer admitted she hasn’t spoken to Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall since she left the band two years ago.

Jesy said: “We haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

Jesy has revealed she was “really upset” her comments about Little Mix gained more attention than her new single Bad Thing and its accompanying music video, which centre around the theme of domestic violence.

“I don’t like adding fuel to the fire, and I’m just over it. But today, I woke up to about twenty-f***ing-five articles about me and the fact that I haven’t spoke to Little Mix in two years, and the ‘ongoing feud’.”

“And it’s just really frustrating that when you’re actually going in there to talk about something that’s really close to my heart and means something to me, it’s then all taken out of context.”