Lauren Goodger’s friends ‘worried’ as she moves into home she shared with her ex

Lauren Goodger’s friends are reportedly “worried” as she moved into the home she shared with her late ex-boyfriend Jake McLean.

The reality star has faced a lot of heartbreak over the past couple of months; Jake’s tragic death, followed by the death of her baby daughter Lorena, and her subsequent split from her ex Charles Drury.

After selling her Essex pad, the former TOWIE star is now back in her “happy place” – the home she once shared with Jake – however, her friends are concerned that she’s “living in the past”.

“Lauren is all settled into her home. It’s the house she shared with Jake when they were together,” a source told OK! magazine.

“She wanted to be back there because it’s her happy place with lots of happy memories. She looks back on her relationship with Jake with fondness. She likes to think he’s looking down on her with her angel baby, Lorena.”

“Although Lauren is happy there, friends are concerned she might be living in the past a little bit. They want her to look to the future rather than take any steps back. Living in the house again will obviously remind her of Jake and they’re worried it could upset her.”

Lauren and Jake dated between 2012 and 2016.

The 33-year-old was tragically killed in a car crash in Turkey back in July, and Yazmin Oukhellou, who had been travelling in the passenger seat, was left seriously injured.

On the day of Jake’s funeral back in August, Lauren took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late ex.

“R.I.P Jake you always be apart of me… we shared something for 5 years solid like no other ❤️ look after Lorena for me my angel baby 👼.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren gave birth to her baby girl back in July, but she sadly passed away just minutes later.

Lorena was tragically born with two knots in her umbilical cord with the cord also tied around her neck on July 8, despite “no pregnancy or labour complications.”

The former TOWIE star shared the devastating news of their daughter’s passing on Instagram at the time.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”

Lauren and Charles share a one-year-old daughter named Larose.