Lauren Goodger ‘in tears’ as she’s rushed to doctors after contracting viral illness

Lauren Goodger was reportedly in tears after she was rushed to doctors with a suspected case of Strep A.

On Wednesday night, the former TOWIE star revealed she had been feeling “so ill”.

The 36-year-old has since been rushed to the doctors seeking urgent medical attention from the GP.

Sources close to Lauren have told The UK Sun that her family and friends have feared she has caught the Strep A virus.

A source told the publication: “Lauren was in tears she feels so awful. She’s rushing to her GP today.”

“Everyone fears that she’s got Strep A. Poor Lauren – it’s one thing after another and this is the last thing she needs before Christmas.”

Lauren’s rep said: “Poor Lauren is feeling terrible, she has all the symptoms of Strep A and with it being rife has been advised not delay in getting seen. She has an emergency appointment. Friends and family are supporting her as she recovers.”

The news comes just days after former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook was diagnosed with the virus.

The 49-year-old told fans she had been taken to hospital via ambulance after she “nearly died” with the flu, and had suffered a raging temperature and infection.

Taking to her Instagram story to update her followers, Danniella shared a photo of her arm in a hospital gown and wrote: “Huge thank you to Whipps Cross and the NHS who have managed to get me stabilised.”

“They informed me if I had left it until the morning, I would have had a heart attack.”

“The pressure on my chest was so bad.”

In a second Instagram story, Danniella wrote: “Septics (sic), Strep A and constant temperature of 39.8.”