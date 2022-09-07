Lauren Goodger admits she is ‘broken’ ahead of the two-month anniversary of her late daughter

Lauren Goodger has admitted she is “broken” ahead of the two-month anniversary of her late daughter Lorena.

The former TOWIE star gave birth to her baby girl back in July, but she sadly passed away just minutes later.

Lorena was tragically born with two knots in her umbilical cord with the cord also tied around her neck on July 8, despite “no pregnancy or labour complications.”

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, Lauren revealed it has “been the hardest week yet,” as Lorena’s two-month anniversary approaches.

“So many feelings and thoughts and sadness. Don’t know where to turn right now.”

“Posting on my social media keeping busy, but I am broken and it’s not getting easier. It’s getting harder, I feel like I’ve had to deal with so much…”

“And as much as people are there for you, I’m so alone. Nothing will change what I’ve been through. There must be a God and some sort of good to come from all of this? So much more is going on and has happened, and people I’ve lost. You couldn’t write it,” Lauren finished.

Last month, Lauren was reportedly taken to the hospital following an incident which occurred after her baby daughter Lorena’s funeral, which left her with a broken eye socket.

Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later released on bail.

A statement issued by the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault on August 4.

Charles, who has since contacted The Sun to deny attacking the 35-year-old, was bailed on suspicion of assaulting her.

He was reportedly held all day by police in East London before being released on bail at 3am.

Charles phoned the outlet hours after the story broke and said, “There’s a completely different side to stuff.”

However, a source previously told the outlet that “Lauren is absolutely terrified. This has shaken her badly.”

More recently, a source told Closer that Lauren had “moved into a new home” since the tragic events, seeking a “fresh start”.

Lauren and Charles, who are parents to one-year-old Larose, welcomed their second daughter Lorena together last month.

The former TOWIE star shared the devastating news of their daughter’s passing on Instagram at the time.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her baby’s hand, Lauren wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22.”

“She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔”

Lauren continued: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔”

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…”

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”