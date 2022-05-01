Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan confirmed for the finale of Neighbours

Neighbours bosses have confirmed that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return to the Australian soap for the finale.

Executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed the news via the show’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday morning.

He said: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.”

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

"Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them

We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale… pic.twitter.com/gR8R8i8aet — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) May 1, 2022

Kylie and Jason also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing photos of their script.

Kylie starred as Charlene in Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, while Jason starred as Scott from 1986 to 1989.

The characters’ wedding in 1987 – which aired in 1988 in Ireland and the UK – was one of the most iconic moments in Neighbours history.

The final episode of Neighbours will air on Australian television on August 1, after 37 years on air.

The show tweeted back in March: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.”

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.”

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.”

“From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours,” they added.