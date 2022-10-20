Kelsey Parker shares heartbreaking tribute to late husband Tom ahead of their son’s birthday

Kelsey Parker has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Tom, ahead of their son’s birthday.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

Kelsey and Tom’s son Bodhi turned two today, and Kelsey took to Instagram on Wednesday ahead of “another first without Tom here”.

Alongside videos and photos of Tom and Bodhi, Kelsey wrote: “Tomorrow will be our little man’s birthday, another first without Tom here 💔 It’s felt tough today reflecting over the last 2 years and all that has happened.”

“My kids are my reason for getting up each day and keeping positive. But some days I feel so sad for them and what they will miss out on by not having their dad here.”

“When Tom was here we made as many memories as we possibly could and we will always have that, and I will always remind them how much their daddy loved them.”

“Tomorrow will be all about celebrating our boy but right now it feels hard,” she added.

Tom and Kelsey got engaged in 2016, and before tying the knot two years later in July 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter Aurelia Rose in July 2019, and their son Bodhi in October 2020.