Kelsey Parker emotionally recalls telling her daughter ‘angels were coming to take daddy’

Kelsey Parker has emotionally recalled telling her daughter that “angels were coming to take daddy”.

Her husband Tom sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

During her appearance on Loose Women this morning, Kelsey spoke about how she told her 2-year-old daughter Aurelia that Tom was dying.

The mum-of-two said: “When Tom went into hospice, she was confused and kept asking, ‘is daddy coming home?’ I did say he wouldn’t be coming home.”

Speaking about the day Tom passed away, Kelsey said: “When I was leaving to go to hospice, I told her, ‘I’ve got make sure the angels collect daddy. I need to make sure daddy goes to the angels’.”

“The next day, I had to tell her that dad’s dead, be honest that he’s not coming back.”

Kelsey said it’s hard for their oldest child as she is still “trying to digest” the heartbreaking news that her dad is no longer here, and that she still asks if “daddy’s at an appointment”.

She continued: “Even today, she’s worried about where I am. When she’s with my mum and on the toilet, she asks, ‘where’s my mum?'”

Kelsey explained that the couple’s son Bodhi, who was born in October 2020, was too young to understand what was going on with Tom.

Kelsey also revealed to the Loose Women panel that she was “feeling strong” and “getting through each day” because she had to think about her two kids.

The mum-of-two said: “I’m strong as possible in a difficult situation and time. I get my strength from within, I have to think, what would he want me to do?”