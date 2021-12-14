Katie Price ‘terrified she’ll spend Christmas behind bars’ ahead of sentencing

Katie Price is reportedly “terrified” she’ll spend Christmas in jail, ahead of her drink-driving sentencing this week.

The former glamour model pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance after she crashed her BMW back in September.

Ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday, a source told the MailOnline: “The devastating reality of her situation is starting to hit home and Katie is terrified.”

“It’s a reality she has never faced before, which is understandably unnerving.”

“It’s not just herself who she’s worried about, it’s the potential reaction of her children.”

“She can’t stop thinking about it and is full of dread, but has been planning as if she is going to have a normal Christmas for the kids as a distraction,” the insider added.

Katie was previously released on bail under the condition she attended rehab, which she honoured by completing a stint at the Priory Centre.

The 43-year-old took “full responsibility” for the crash in a statement released by her family in October.

The statement read: “Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises.”