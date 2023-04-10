Ad
Katie Price speaks out after ex Kieran Hayler is arrested ‘on suspicion of child neglect’

Katie Price and her ex Kieran Hayler
Kendra Becker | Editor
Katie Price has branded her ex-husband Kieran Hayler a “disgusting human being” following his recent arrest.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and child neglect on Friday.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “He has been taken into custody for questioning. We will not be commenting further.”

Kieran Hayler with kids Jett and Bunny

Kieran’s rep also revealed he’s “assisting police with their enquiries”.

Katie – who shares son Jett, six, and daughter Bunny, 5 – with Kieran, has since broken her silence on his arrest.

The mum-of-five was questioned about his arrest at London’s Stanstead Airport on Sunday, and told The Sun: “I just think he’s disgusting”

“That’s why the kids have been living with me since November the 11th, there’s a reason. He’s a disgusting human being.”

“I’m here to protect my children,” the former glamour model added.

Katie and Kieran, who tied the knot in January 2013 following a whirlwind romance, split in 2018 amid cheating allegations.

According to the newspaper, Hayler was arrested at his Northchapel home on Good Friday.

Kieran and his partner Michelle

A neighbour said: “It was very dramatic, a police van and car suddenly turned up on the driveway of their home. We later heard it involved a gun which was quite frightening.”

Alongside his two kids with Katie, the 36-year-old also shares a son with his partner Michelle Penticost.

The couple live with her 12-year-old son, whom she had from a former relationship.

