Katie Price speaks out after ex Kieran Hayler is arrested ‘on suspicion of child neglect’

Katie Price has branded her ex-husband Kieran Hayler a “disgusting human being” following his recent arrest.

The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and child neglect on Friday.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “He has been taken into custody for questioning. We will not be commenting further.”

Kieran’s rep also revealed he’s “assisting police with their enquiries”.

Katie – who shares son Jett, six, and daughter Bunny, 5 – with Kieran, has since broken her silence on his arrest.

The mum-of-five was questioned about his arrest at London’s Stanstead Airport on Sunday, and told The Sun: “I just think he’s disgusting”

“That’s why the kids have been living with me since November the 11th, there’s a reason. He’s a disgusting human being.”

“I’m here to protect my children,” the former glamour model added.

Katie and Kieran, who tied the knot in January 2013 following a whirlwind romance, split in 2018 amid cheating allegations.

According to the newspaper, Hayler was arrested at his Northchapel home on Good Friday.

A neighbour said: “It was very dramatic, a police van and car suddenly turned up on the driveway of their home. We later heard it involved a gun which was quite frightening.”

Alongside his two kids with Katie, the 36-year-old also shares a son with his partner Michelle Penticost.

The couple live with her 12-year-old son, whom she had from a former relationship.