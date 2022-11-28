Katie Price debuts dramatic new look after splitting from fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has debuted a dramatic new look, after splitting from her fiancé Carl Woods.

The former glamour model took to Instagram to share a snap of her new hairdo, after ditching her blonde locks.

Alongside a photo of herself wearing a brunette wig, the mum-of-five wrote: “Can’t believe how different I look going back brunette 👀”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Her new look comes just days after her beau Carl announced their split.

The 33-year-old said in a video shared to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

Carl then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”

But a few days later, the pair sparked rumours they may have rekindled their romance, as they were papped kissing outside a restaurant in West Sussex.

In photos published by The UK Sun last week, Katie and Carl were seen embracing one another and holding hands as they left the venue.

The on-off couple started dating in 2020, and they got engaged last April.

Following their split, Carl unfollowed Katie on Instagram, and he has yet to re-follow her.