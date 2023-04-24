Kate Garraway shares sweet family photo with husband Derek amid his health battle

Kate Garraway has shared a sweet family photo with her husband Derek, amid his health battle.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 55-year-old was released from hospital in April last year, and was receiving round-the-clock care at home.

He was readmitted to hospital in October as he battled “life-threatening” sepsis, but he is now back at home.

Kate took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos – including one of her and Derek posing in the garden with their children, Derek’s father and sister.

The Good Morning Britain presenter captioned the post: “Funny how it was just grandad & I for the digging & planting & then suddenly everyone appears when up!! >>>> crowning a very special weekend with the Drapers ( Aunty Sue & grandma you are here in spirit) by planting a magnolia tree for #earthday. Happy Sunday everyone xxx Xxx 😘”

Fans rushed to the comment section to point out how well Derek looks, with one writing: “How absolutely wonderful to see a pic of Derek, and looking so well too. Has made my weekend this post ❤️”

A second fan penned: “Literally a ‘wow moment’ Derek looks amazing! Absolutely priceless pic of you all, but so amazing to have you both at the forefront ❤️”

Someone else wrote: “Oh my Derek looks amazing, is he up & about? I had no idea 😍”

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.