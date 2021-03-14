Kate Garraway reveals her husband Derek’s condition has deteriorated ‘dramatically’

The presenter's husband has been in hospital since last March after contracting Covid-19

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek’s condition has deteriorated “dramatically”.

Derek Draper has been in hospital since the end of March last year after contracting the coronavirus, and sadly he remains seriously ill.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kate revealed her husband has lost eight stone since his hospitalisation, saying: “The change in his body is shocking.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter said doctors have been unable to give her any certainty about Derek’s prognosis.

“The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in for ever. And I just thought, this is a horror story. I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know,” she confessed.

“They said, ‘It’s highly unlikely he will make a good recovery. But we can’t rule out that he’ll make a reasonable recovery.’”

“I said, ‘OK, what does a reasonable recovery look like?’ And they said, ‘Being able to hold a hairbrush.'”

Derek’s ongoing health battle will be documented in an upcoming ITV documentary entitled ‘Finding Derek’, set to air on March 23.

Kate is also set to release a book about her husband’s battle with Covid-19, called ‘The Power of Hope.’

The memoir is described as a “heartbreaking yet inspirational account of battling adversity and coping with uncertainty about the future”.