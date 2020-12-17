Derek remains seriously ill in hospital after contracting the coronavirus

Kate Garraway emotionally thanks the nurses who saved her husband Derek’s life

Kate Garraway has emotionally thanked the NHS workers who saved her husband Derek’s life.

The presenter’s husband was admitted to hospital on March 30 after contracting the coronavirus, but sadly he remains seriously ill.

The 53-year-old returned to Good Morning Britain after being absent for several weeks, where she was introduced to the staff who cared for Derek while he was in ICU.

Speaking to the nurses via video call, Kate said: “It’s so great to talk to you, because I didn’t realise that you actually cared for Derek, my husband, when he was at the Whittington when he first got sick.”

A 100-strong choir of NHS intensive care workers are aiming for Christmas no.1. The choir includes the ICU staff who cared for @kategarraway’s husband Derek. Kate thanks from the bottom of her heart for saving her husband’s life. A heartfelt moment❤️ pic.twitter.com/HYkWrdjiHq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 17, 2020

“And, you know, his life was saved by all of you. I’m going to get emotional now,” she said, fighting back tears.

“I’ve never spoken to you because of course we weren’t allowed to visit. It was very chaotic in that time and very pressurised.

“You weren’t chaotic, it was a chaotic time. And often I was getting information from direct care. So thank you, first of all, it means so much, and for all you’re doing for so many people.”

In response, one of the frontline workers said: “You’re welcome Kate, I’d just like to say on behalf of all of Whittington Intensive Care staff we did our very best to look after all patients including Derek.

“All of us here looked after Derek – I was here the day he was admitted – and we’d just like to wish all of you the very, very best from all the staff from the intensive care unit here.”

Kate added: “Look at you, you are saviours of Derek and so many people.”

During the show, Kate also explained her absence over the past number of weeks, revealing her children had a coronavirus scare.

The I’m A Celeb contestant revealed her 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son Billy had come in close contact with a Covid positive person.

“It’s lovely to be back, I’m sorry I’ve been absent for a couple of weeks now,” she told her co-host Ben Shephard.

“Well, a few challenges kicking off, challenges with Derek as there always are.”

“So we had outside of Derek a little bit of a scare. In the sense that, we found out the children had come into contact with somebody who after they came into contact with them, tested positive for coronavirus – isn’t seriously ill.

“It’s happening a lot because of schools, so just to be ultra, ultra, ultra cautious, kept them at home, kept me at home until we got negative tests.

“We got two negative tests actually, because you know me, more is more. So all three of us had negative tests, mercifully.”

Kate also revealed she herself had contracted the virus back in March along with her husband.

“I did think, ‘Oh my goodness, this is going to be very difficult, obviously horrific if any of us get sick’.

“And I’ve had it. I had it when Derek got sick,” she shared.

The news comes after Kate admitted she was feeling “physically sick” at the thoughts of a Christmas without her husband.