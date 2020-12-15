Kate Ferdinand shows off her baby bump – as she prepares to welcome her first child

Kate Ferdinand shows off her baby bump – as she prepares to...

Kate Ferdinand has shown off her baby bump, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The former TOWIE star and her husband Rio announced the pregnancy back in June, with the 29-year-old packing her hospital bag just last week.

As she nears her due date, Kate shared a stunning pregnancy snap to Instagram on Monday, as she posed in a black dress, with her husband commenting: “Cor blimey! ❤️❤️❤️”

Rio is also the father to three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9 – who he shared with his late wife Rebecca.

Rebecca sadly died at the age of 34 in 2015, following a battle with breast cancer.

Last month, Kate hit back at a follower who slammed her for calling Rio’s children her “family”.

They wrote: “Ooof. Rebeccas family. I’m all for stepmoms etc. And you’ve stepped into a massive hole. But those kids are Rebeccas. And they’ll not thank you for saying otherwise xx.”

“Apart from that you are a lovely lovely girl. But, those wedding letters to ‘your’ kids was terrible. Imagine if you were her looking down, or her mum n dad… not cool. Xx.”

Replying to their comment, Kate hit back: “Wow. Very very narrow minded. Rebecca is there mum & forever will be – a mother can never be replaced.

“But let me clarify WE ARE family, families aren’t just about blood, but who is there for us and loves us unconditionally.”

“Please think before you speak, are all foster & adopted children family less?! Of course not. Family is about love and choosing to be there for one another.”

“We are family by CHOICE it’s so sad you don’t understand, let’s hope you never have to go through such heartache to get it.” Rio then shared support for his wife by commenting: “Well said love.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came just months after Kate and Rio tied the knot in Marmaris, Turkey last September.

Rio started dating Kate in late 2016, following the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2018, after he proposed to her on a family trip to Abu Dhabi.