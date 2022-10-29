Joss Stone announces the birth of her second child

Joss Stone has announced the birth of her second child.

The singer, who already shares a 20-month-old daughter Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz, shared the news in a seven-minute video posted on social media.

The 35-year-old wrote: “He’s finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz.”

“Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October. What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms,” Joss continued.

“Thanks for hanging with us through the journey. Xoxox.”

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy back in April with an emotional eight-minute video.

The singer became tearful as she explained how she had lost a baby in October 2021, before adding: “There are rainbows after storms.”

Joss said: “I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.”

“I want to explain everything because I think it’s important as I’m going to have to move some of my gigs – and that means that we’re in it together.”

“Last year, in October I lost a baby, and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that.”

Joss said her doctor had told her to come back next spring for a check-up and that she told him she would see him “when the daffodils bloom”.

The video then cut to a clip she sent her doctor in which she shows him some blooming daffodils, before announcing she is pregnant again.

After holding up a positive pregnancy test, the Masked Singer UK star exclaimed: “You remember I said I would come and see you when the daffodils come out? Well, guess what?”

Joss and Cody share a 20-month-old daughter named Violet.