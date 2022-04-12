Joss Stone announces she is pregnant in emotional video

Joss Stone is pregnant!

The singer, who already shares a 14-month-old daughter Violet with her boyfriend Cody DaLuz, shared the news in an emotional eight-minute video posted on social media.

The 35-year-old became tearful as she explained how she had lost a baby in October 2021, before adding: “There are rainbows after storms.”

Joss said: “I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It’s beautiful and not at the same time. In one sense it’s completely beautiful but the story that comes first is not.”

“I want to explain everything because I think it’s important as I’m going to have to move some of my gigs – and that means that we’re in it together.”

“Last year, in October I lost a baby and it was really horrible because it was my baby and I know that a lot of women go through that.”

Joss said her doctor had told her to come back next spring for a check-up and that she told him she would see him “when the daffodils bloom”.

The video then cut to a recent clip she sent her doctor in which she shows him some blooming daffodils, before announcing she is pregnant again.

After holding up a positive pregnancy test, the Masked Singer UK star exclaimed: “You remember I said I would come and see you when the daffodils come out? Well, guess what?”

In a later message, Joss revealed she would be postponing her upcoming tour as a result of her pregnancy.

She wrote: “I’m fortunate enough to announce that Cody and I are expecting our second child together. I’m over the moon for Violet to have a younger sibling. This does mean, however, I’m devastated to announce that unfortunately I have to change some of my touring plans.”

“Thank you for all your support and I’m so sorry if I’ve let anyone down, I have mixed emotions as I would love to perform for all of you but I have to put my health, my baby’s health and my family first.”