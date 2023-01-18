Joey Essex breaks his silence on his kiss with Maura Higgins

Joey Essex has broke his silence on his kiss with Maura Higgins.

The TOWIE star was papped locking lips with the Irish Love Islander at the Red Bar in London’s Grosvenor House after the Pride of Britain Awards back in October.

The reality stars put on an amorous display as they were also seen sharing an intimate hug before they left the venue in a taxi with friends.

In a new interview with heat magazine, Joey was asked about what happened between him and Maura.

He replied: “I don’t know! I can’t even remember. I mean all I remember is her tongue being down my throat to be honest!”

The 32-year-old’s publicist then jumped in to wrap up the chat.

It comes after Joey teased a potential romance with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

In a VT before their dance, the former TOWIE star said: “Vanessa is single, I’m single. There’s gonna be a bit of flirting going on.”

Following their performance, show Holly Willoughby quipped that Joey “looked to be enjoying himself,” before he looked at Vanessa and said: “She’s easy on the eye.”