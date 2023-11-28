Joe Swash reveals the reason why I’m A Celeb holds a ‘special place’ in his heart

Joe Swash has revealed that I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here holds a “special place” in his heart after meeting his wife, Stacey Solomon on the show.

Joe and Stacey have been together since 2016 and tied the knot at their home, Pickle Cottage in July 2022.

The I’m A Celeb alumni share children Rex, 4, Rose 2, and Belle, nine-months.

The former Eastenders star was crowned King of the jungle back in 2008 and met wife Stacey two years later, when she was crowned Queen of the jungle and he presented the series spin-off show – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here: Extra Camp.

Joe spoke to The MailOnline and told the publication that meeting Stacey is one of his favourite memories from the show, alongside becoming King of the jungle.

He said: “I met Stacey in the jungle and we’ve now had children and are married, and obviously the first time when I won was amazing.”

“So, there’s many moments in my life that mean a lot to me that have the jungle wrapped up in it. So it does hold a special place in my heart.”

The soap star took part in the All Star series in South Africa earlier this year and told the publication that it was a “difficult” to go back, as Stacey was heavily pregnant with their daughter Belle at the time.

“It was a difficult decision because at the time Stacey was like six months pregnant. So it was a hard decision. And I found it really difficult being away from Stacey and the kids. Really homesick.”

“But I loved it, it was amazing. It was an honour to go back, to be asked to be on the first All Stars. I had a great time. It was a different vibe. The first time around, it all felt a little bit like a competition.”

The 41-year-old continued: “The second time, we’d all been there and done it, so it was like a school reunion. And it wasn’t a public vote. There was no real pressure to go in and experience it one last time. It was almost like a little bit of closure.”

Speaking about the low moments of the show, Joe said: “You’re really tired and lethargic because you’re starving. And then when you think about home, you can get a little bit down.”

“So the whole thing sort of snowballs. You really need to give yourself a shake and remember you’re only in it for three weeks, so make the most of it.”